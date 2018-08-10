Fake currency with Rs 7.5 lakh face value seized, 1 held

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Saturday said they have seized fake currency with a face value of Rs 7.5 lakh, routed from Bangladesh into India from a person who had been smuggling and circulating counterfeit Indian currency for the last 12 years.

The accused, Deepak Mandal, 30, hailing from West Bengal, was arrested from Delhi’s Khanpur area on Thursday night when he was about to deliver 375 fake notes of Rs 2,000 to one of his contacts here, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, P.K. Kushwah said, adding a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered.

“He used to regularly receive consignments from a person from West Bengal’s Malda district, and had been supplying fake notes to several people in Delhi and the National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra among other states.

“He has already supplied fake notes of Rs 2 crore in Delhi and the adjoining states during the last one year,” the officer said.

