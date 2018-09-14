Fake FIR by Prakash part of BJP’s nefarious design: AAP

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The AAP on Tuesday alleged that the “fake FIR by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash” and the subsequent chargesheet by the “BJP-controlled Delhi Police” is aimed at maligning the Delhi government “which will fall flat in the court like previous cases”.

In a statement, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said: “Fake FIR by Prakash and subsequent bogus chargesheet by Bharatiya Janata Party-controlled Delhi Police are parts of a larger design to malign the Delhi government.”

He said that Prakash was posted in Delhi by the Narendra Modi government with the motive of “paralysing the Delhi government”.

“Modi government’s Delhi Police filed so many bogus cases against the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and MLAs during the last three and a half years — all of which miserably fell flat in courts during trials,” Bharadwaj said, adding that the latest case will also meet the same fate.

The party’s reaction came after the Patiala House Court here summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 AAP MLAs in the case of an alleged assault on Prakash.

Bharadwaj said the Modi government is “insecure” about the Delhi government’s pro-people agenda and, hence, it will “leave no stone unturned in troubling the AAP government”.

“The doorstep delivery scheme of the Delhi government launched last week is being appreciated the world over. This pro-people agenda is making Modi’s central government insecure, and during the last three and a half years the Modi government has left no stone unturned in troubling our government,” he said.

The Delhi Chief Secretary had alleged that he was assaulted by AAP MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister’s residence on the night of February 19 where he had been called for a late night meeting.

Subsequently, the Delhi Police in August chargesheeted Kejriwal, Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania.

