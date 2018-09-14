Fake notes of Rs 5-lakh face value seized in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 17 (IANS) Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of Rs 5-lakh face value was seized and one person arrested by the city police from central Kolkata on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the city police’s Special Task Force (STF) personnel challenged a resident of Malda district, Mujibur Sk, in the Esplanade area and seized 250 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination from his possession.

The accused would be presented at a city court on Tuesday.

–IANS

ssp/pgh/nir