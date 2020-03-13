Fake sanitiser factory busted in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Gautam Buddh Nagar, March 15 (IANS) On the orders of District Magistrate B.N. Singh, the district administration on Saturday busted a factory in Sector 63 here which was making fake sanitisers.

Deputy District Magistrate of Dadri, Rajeev Rai, led the team which raided the factory.

District information officer Rakesh Chauhan told IANS: “A factory in Sector 63 was raided on Saturday. The raid was conducted after increased demand for sanitisers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak led to black marketeering of the product.”

A large quantity of inferior quality masks was also recovered from the factory.

–IANS

