Fakhar set for Test debut in 2nd Test vs Australia

Abu Dhabi, Oct 15 (IANS) On the eve of the second Test against Australia at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here, Pakistan on Monday named limited overs opener Fakhar Zaman, uncapped quick Mir Hamza and all-rounder Shadab Khan in the 12-man squad.

Left-arm quick Wahab Riaz has been dropped for the series decider, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed confirmed on Monday.

Wahab, who returned to the side after a year, failed to impress in the first Test where he returned wicketless after bowling 27 overs.

Fellow left-armer Hamza appears the most likely man to replace him, though Shadab, who has recovered from a groin injury, could be considered if Pakistan want another spin-bowling option.

In the batting department, Fakhar is in line to make his Test debut, and replace injured Imam-ul-Haq, who fractured his finger in the drawn opening Test.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain & WK), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez.

Australia: Tim Paine (Captain & WK), Ashton Agar, Brendan Doggett, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc.

–IANS

tri/bg