Fakhar’s unbeaten double ton helps Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe

Bulawayo, July 20 (IANS) Opener Fakhar Zaman hit Pakistan’s highest ever individual ODI score and also eclipsed the country’s previous record for opening stands to overpower Zimbabwe by 244 runs at Queens Sports Club here on Friday.

Fakhar remained unbeaten on 210 off 156 deliveries which included 28 fours and five sixes. The innings also propelled Pakistan to their highest ever ODI total of 399/1, according report from the International Cricket Council (ICC) website.

In the process, Fakhar also eclipsed former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar’s 194 against India in the Independence Cup at Chennai in May 1997.

Fakhar shared a record opening stand of 304 with fellow left-hander Imam ul-Haq, who hit 113 off 122 balls.

The previous record of highest opening stands in ODIs is unbeaten 228 and Zaman and ul-Haq surpassed the highest ever opening stand in ODIs for any nation.

Imam, then was dismissed by skipper Hamilton Masakadza (1/78), caught on the boundary for 113 from 122 deliveries.

In reply, Zimbabwe were skittled out for 155 in the 43rd over, thanks to Shadab Khan’s 4/28, and Faheem Ashraf (2/16) and Usman Khan (2/23).

Pakistan will conclude their ODI series here on Saturday. A win for the visitors would secure a 5-0 whitewash.

