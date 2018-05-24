Falling into Yamuna after car-hit on DND flyway, biker goes missing

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) A man riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle went missing early on Sunday after he was flung into the Yamuna river when his bike was rammed by a speeding car from behind on the DND (Delhi Noida Direct) flyway, police said.

While the motorcycle rider had not been traced till the filing of the report, the car driver had fled the spot after leaving his vehicle behind, which was seized.

Police was informed by motorists on the highway around 3 a.m. about the biker driving the high-end two-wheeler falling from the bridge into the river below after a hit by a red Etios.

The accident occurred on the road from Noida to Delhi, an eyewitness Ankush Kumar said, adding that the motorcycle’s rear and the car’s front portion were badly damaged.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said that neither the person riding the Harley Davidson (DL8S CH 1887) nor the driver of the car (Dl9C AE 0946) had been traced.

“Since eyewitnesses claimed that the biker fell into the river water, we have roped in local divers and a team from the National Disaster Response Force to look for him but have not met with success.”

Based on the registration number, police also went to House number 92 in K block of Sarita Vihar to look for one Anshuman Puri, in whose name the two-wheeler was registered.

“However, we found the house locked. When enquired, a neighbour told us that Puri was living alone,” Biswal said.

“The car is registered in the name of one Bhappa Singh of Qutub Vihar in Goyala Dairy area. His house was also found locked. Neighbours said that while Singh lives in Canada, his daughter and son-in-law live at the given address and use the car,” the officer said.

“A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered at the Sunlight Colony police station,” Biswal added.

–IANS

sp/tsb/bg