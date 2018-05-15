Fame can be distracting: Saoirse Ronan

Los Angeles, May 16 (IANS) Irish actress Saoirse Ronan says it can be distracting when you get “more recognisable”.

The 24-year-old actress has recently emerged as one of the most in-demand young stars in Hollywood, but Ronan says she is determined to stay grounded, saying she doesn’t want fame to distract her from her work, reports femalefirst.co.uk

“I can see how it can be distracting, especially when you do get a bit more recognisable, and maybe you are sort of in the public eye a little bit more and stuff,” the “Lady Bird” actress told online entertainment news portal ITV.

“But if you are why it is you are doing this – it should be because you love it – it keeps you quite level headed,” she added.

Despite the success she has enjoyed, Ronan often goes about her day-to-day life unnoticed.

She said a large number of people still don’t realise that she is Irish.

“You know, most people still don’t know that I’m Irish.

“I have a lot of people coming up to me in Ireland lately, when I’ve been home, and friends of mine who apparently love me say that my voice is very, very loud and it travels across time and space… I was in a supermarket the other day and someone was like, ‘Is it you, is it yourself?'”

–IANS

ks/rb