Family reunion for Abdullahs after 7 months

Srinagar, March 14 (IANS) National Conference President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah met with his son Omar Abdullah on Saturday at Hari Nivas, a day after the Public Safety Act (PSA) was revoked against him.

This is for the first time father-son duo met after the revocation of Artcile 370 on August 5.

Farooq was also accompanied by his daughter Safiya and her two sons.

“He came to see Omar at Hari Niwas today. It was the scheduled meeting day for the family,” said Safiya Abdullah, Farooq’s daughter.

She said the family is relieved with the release of Farooq and is now looking forward to the release of Omar Abdullah.

She said they are limiting the number of visitors for her father due to caronovirus threat and his surgery for cataract.

Soon after his release on Friday Farooq went to pay obeisance at his father Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’s grave. On Friday, Farooq’s younger brother Mustafa Kamal, elder sister Khalida and her son Muzaffar came to meet him at his residence.

This was for the first time the Abdullah siblings had a reunion after the BJP’s Article 370 move.

Soon after being released, scores of National Conference workers came to meet Farooq from different parts of Kashmir.

Senior Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad met with him on Saturday. Azad has been a vocal critic of the BJP for revoking Article 370 and detention of political leaders in Kashmir.

He had taken on Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament on August 5, 2019, when the Article 370 was revoked and Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised and split into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

