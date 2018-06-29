Famous US highway to reopen

San Francisco, July 4 (IANS) California Highway 1, one of the most famous and scenic roads in the US, will reopen on July 20, according to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).

A stretch of the highway that runs along most of the Pacific coastline of the state has remained closed since a massive landslide on May 20, 2017, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We’re very pleased to share this long-awaited news with everyone who travels along this international destination the many businesses that benefit from the coast highway,” Caltrans Director Laurie Berman said on Tuesday.

The rebuilding of the stretch cost $54 million.

In the landslide, more than one million tonnes of rocks and dirt fell down, covering almost half a kilometre of the highway.

The region’s road transportation and tourism industry have been severely disrupted by the closure of the road.

Highway 1 through the Big Sur region is narrow and windy, but still attracts tourists from all over the world with its redwoods, beaches and ocean views between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

