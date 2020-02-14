FanCode to stream bilateral series between Malaysia, HK

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) FanCode, the multi-sport aggregator platform, is set to live stream all the matches from the bilateral T20I series between Malaysia and Hong Kong starting from Thursday.

Malaysia and Hong Kong, who ranked 39 and 20 respectively on the ICC Men’s T20I Team rankings, will go head-to-head in a 5 match T20I series which will be played in the Malaysian capital city of Kuala Lumpur.

Hong Kong, who has previously featured in two ICC World T20 World Cups in 2014 & 2016 and with an ICC World Cup victory against Bangladesh, are expected to use all their experience to give a tough fight to the hosts aiming to clinch the series on their home ground.

–IANS

dm/sdr/