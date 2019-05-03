Fani: IAF keeps 11 choppers, 4 aircraft on standby

Agartala/Shillong, May 3 (IANS) In view of cyclone “Fani”, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept on standby 11 helicopters and four An-32 aircraft in different locations for relief and rescue operations, an official release said on Friday.

According to an official (Defence) release, Eastern Air Command Headquarters (in Shillong) has sized up the situation in conjunction with Air Force headquarters and kept on standby six light helicopters with winch for rescue work and five medium lift helicopters for deploying the relief material.

“The IAF has also kept ready four An-32 aircraft with medical relief teams for ferrying relief material, medical help and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams with equipment,” the release said.

The helicopters have been kept ready at Bagdogra, Purnea and Kumbhigram (near Silchar in southern Assam) for quick deployment in Odisha, West Bangal and different northeastern states.

Meanwhile, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director Dilip Saha, the cyclonic storm “Fani” would also impact various northeastern states on Saturday and Sunday.

“The nature and volume affect of Fani in the northeasatern states would be known when the cyclonic storm move towards Bangladesh on Saturday,” Saha told IANS.

–IANS

sc/nir