Fans eagerly await Tavares’s return to Mexican Clausura tournament

Torreon (Mexico), March 26 (IANS) The return of Cape Verdian Djaniny Tavares, the leading scorer in the Mexican soccer league, is expected to be the highlight when the 2018 Clausura tournament resumes next weekend.

The Santos Laguna star scored 12 goals in his first 10 matches before going down with a muscle injury that forced him to miss three weeks of the tournament, reports EFE news agency.

The 27-year-old forward has been practicing and is expected to take the field when Santos travels to Guadalajara to play Atlas on Friday.

Tavares, considered one of the league’s top forwards since joining Torreon-based Santos Laguna for the 2015 Apertura tournament, really made his presence known this season, scoring three goals in the first week of play.

The Cape Verdian is four goals ahead of Frenchman Andre Pierre Gignac, of Tigres, and has five more than Chilean Nicolas Castillo, of the Pumas, on the list of top scorers.

Santos Laguna fans are hoping that Tavares’s return will her their club hold on to first place in the standings.

Santos Laguna is in the top spot, with 26 points, while Toluca is in second place, with 24 points, and America is holding down third place, with 22 points.

Regular tournament play ends on April 29, when the eight teams advancing to the play-offs will be determined.

–IANS

