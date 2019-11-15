Fans lap up Sourav’s tweet on pink Bengali sweets

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday posted a picture of ‘pink ball bon bon sandesh’, a Bengali sweet dish, which was lapped up by Twitterati who responded with 625 retweets and 11,000 likes.

Posting the picture of the pink sweet dish, the former India Captain tweeted: “Sweets go pink in Kolkata.” He tagged BCCI, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and CabCricket.

A cricket fan from Bangladesh responded: “Love from Bangladesh”.

One wrote: “Looks more like tempting mouth-watering strawberry ice-cream balls in a cup. But no spoons.”

“Dada.. Anything for you, it is just colour,” posted a fan of Ganguly.

One remarked: “Dada, please stop all this. Even Jaipur is not this pink. Enough is enough”.

One post read: “Rosagulla too turns pink”.

–IANS

tsb/saurav