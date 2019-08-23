Fans slam Khloe Kardashian for her lip fillers in new pics

Los Angeles, Aug 30 (IANS) Khloe Kardashian’s latest Instagram images are drawing social media ridicule. Fans have slammed the reality TV personality for her decision to get lip fillers, so much so that she was forced to turn off the comments option on the post.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an image of herself that is plugs a skincare treatment. All through the next day, the pictures shocked her fans, with many saying they aren’t able to recognise her anymore.

Khole sports a line-free face and a huge pout in a string of photographs she posted following her treatment, reports “mirror.co.uk”.

Many of her over 97 million followers shared their opinion on the look.

One said: “If you can’t close your lips too much filler” while another wrote: “Omg more and more filler”.

“You’re much too beautiful to be messing with your face,” lamented one fan.

The backlash forced the reality star to turn off the comments option on her Instagram post, but fans continued to share their bafflement on Twitter.

One tweeted: “Bro who is Khloe Kardashian anymore? She looks like a whole different person.”

Another posted: “Y’all… tf is Khloe Kardashian doing to her face? Holy s**t”, and one user wrote: “Khloe doesn’t even look like Khloe anymore”.

Her fans might have slammed her for getting lip fillers, but Khloe has always denied that she has had plastic surgery.

–IANS

sug/vnc