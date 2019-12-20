Fans tweet in support as Mary Kom outpunches Nikhat

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) As Indian boxing powerhouse Mary Kom beat Nikhat Zareen on Saturday for a berth in the national team for the Tokyo 2020 qualifiers, Twitter fans of both tweeted support for the pugilists.

After Mary Kom beat Nikhat Zareen 9-1 in the 51kg women’s trials, #Nikhat trended with 2,813 tweets while #Mary Kom got 2,507 tweets.

One supporter of Nikhat wrote: “Why India will never progress in sport. This fan validation for superstar egos. Nikhat didn’t disrespect anyone. All she did was ask for a fair trial. Instead of being the graceful senior and playing fair, it was Mary Kom who acted like she was beyond all rules.”

Reacting to Mary Kom not shaking hands with Nikhat after the bout, one fan of Mary Kom wrote: “Why would she? Even after winning Olympic medal she was questioned by Nikhat… instead of respecting her senior she has disrespected her.

“Nikhat has won just one medal at the international level and her ego is top! Such a disgrace.”

After the bout, Mary Kom was reported to have said: “Why should I shake hands with her? She should respect others first if she wants others to respect her. Just prove your point inside the ring, not outside.”

One user commented: “True words from Mary Kom. I hope now Nikhat Zareen will realize to become legend like @MangteC. She not only needs the punch but to respect her seniors also.”

Another tweeted in Nikhat’s support: “So what’s wrong with this. No doubt you are a champion but what’s the point of such an attitude. All Nikhat wanted was a fair match. Not done.”

“Although she is a five-time world champion, she still has graced the fight with her presence when a fight was demanded by Nikhat Zareen. A solid example of women power. Go Mary go!” said a Mary Kom supporter.

One user remarked: “Mary Kom, you could have told Nikhat something good. Her fight was never against you. It was against the Federation.”

One boxing fan wrote: “Congratulations India! Finally they had to conduct a trial and Nikhat got her due!

“The very fact that Indian boxing has now started to follow some process is something heartwarming already!”

–IANS

tsb/sdr/bg