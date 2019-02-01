FAO intensifies tie-up with French broadcaster

Rome, Feb 4 (IANS/AKI) The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and France’s international public broadcaster have inked an accord to strengthen their joint projects and increase synergies to fight hunger and combat climate change, FAO said.

The agreement signed between France Medias Monde and FAO envisages possible media production opportunities with Radio France International, TV news channel France 24 and the French mainly Arab speaking Monte Carlo Doualiya radio station, a FAO statement said.

Programmes produced under the new agreement will “give voice to people’s efforts on the ground and help promote innovative solutions”, the statement said.

The accord will encourage journalists and FAO experts to pool resources and will provide opportunities for interviews aired on the FFM group channels, according to the statement.

–IANS/AKI

