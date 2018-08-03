Farah Khan Ali ventures into lifestyle space, says she lives to design

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Farah Khan Ali, who has now ventured into lifestyle and gifting range, says that she never considered herself just a jewellery designer as she is someone who not only loves to design but lives to design.

Her lifestyle collection that was showcased at the Vogue Wedding Show, consists of bejewelled scarves, scarf accessories, jewelled scented soy candles, hand painted detailed wall plates and personalised stationery. The dining collection featured exquisite gilded crockery made for regal table settings, as well as napkins.

“The new lifestyle collection is an extension of my brand Farah Khan and it’s about who I am. It’s fun , classic , elegant and I used my monogram aayat to weave the story. I have done crockery, stationary, scarves, wax candles and accessories. Each of them have been inspired by various things that inspired me like crockery is inspired by blue city of Jodhpur.

“I am very attracted to birds so the candles are these bejewelled candles each in different colours and scents that tells a very different story . This makes a wonderful accessory to any home or gifting option during wedding,” she told IANS here.

Sharing the idea behind this venture, she said: “As I grew up, I realised that I wanted to do something else hence I ventured into the lifestyle space. I don’t consider myself just a jewellery designer but a designer. I am someone who not only loves to design but lives to design.

“This new line has been specially created keeping the labels design aesthetics, inspiration and monogram in mind with bejewelled products.”

The eldest of the four children of parents actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan and his wife, interior designer Zarine Khan, she said that Bollywood never attracted her and that’s why she stepped into designing.

“I wasn’t really attracted to movies. When I was growing up, my parents stressed more about exploring the world, increasing general knowledge and less about the film industry so my world became my canvas,” she said.

Talking about the jewellery trends for this season, she said its all about chokers.

“The Indian women has evolved today. She wants to make a very definite style statement so what she looks now is the uniqueness of a product because the market is flooded with lookalikes. She wants something that is usual, different and stands out.

“Chokers are in trend as they make me feel like a princess. Brides feel like princess because brides have slender necks, young and afford to look very regal and royal,” she said.

–IANS

nv/ksk