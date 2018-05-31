Farhan Akhtar condemns Shillong violence

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar on Monday condemned the violence that has erupted in Shillong over a road skirmish a few days back and had refused to subside.

“Saddened to hear about violence in Shillong. Sincerely hope that whatever the issue is, it is resolved peacefully. Also hoping that my friends there and their families are safe and unhurt,” Farhan, 44, tweeted.

Violence had erupted in the Meghalaya capital on May 31, after an altercation between a driver of the Khasi community employed with the Shillong Public Transport Service and some Punjabi women in Theme lew Mawlong, a Punjabi settlement there with around 350 households.

The violence has continued over the next few days even after the parties involved in the skirmish reached a compromise.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju has denied rumours of an attack on any Gurdwara or any Sikh institution.

Curfew was imposed in the violence-hit city, which was later relaxed for seven hours on Sunday.

–IANS

