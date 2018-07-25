Farhan Akhtar, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to reunite for US, Canada tour

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar is looking forward to perform with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy in the US and Canada next month.

Farhan on Friday took to his Instagram account and shared a picture with the popular Indian music composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, announcing their reunion ahead of the tour.

In the photograph, they are seen at an airport lounge.

Along with the photo, the “Rock On!!” actor wrote: “Bumpity bumped into my favourites Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy at Delhi airport, many airport moments await us gentlemen,US and Canada tour coming up. Happy reunion.”

From movies “Don 2”, “Karthik Calling Karthik”, “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” to live concerts, the collaborative work of Farhan and the trio has been widely appreciated.

