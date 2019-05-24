Faridabad College sex abuse case: Lab assistant admits involvement of teaching staff

Faridabad (Haryana), May 27 (IANS) In a shocking revelation in the sexual abuse scandal unearthed in a government college in Faridabad last week, an arrested lab assistant has admitted that several girls were targetted by senior college staff, including an Associate Professor.

The scandal came to light after a student filed a complaint, along with audio-visual recordings, alleging that three college staff, including an Associate Professor, were sexually abusing girls students by promising them better grades in exams.

In a recording submitted to the police, the lab assistant was heard talking to a girl and trying to pursuade her to accompany him to a hotel.

The lab assistant was arrested on Saturday by the Crime Branch of the Faridabad Police, which after producing him before the court took him in two days remand.

During investigation, the lab assistant admitted that several girls were promised better grades in the practical exams in lieu of sexual favours by the senior college staff, including an Associate Professor, who is on the run.

On the basis of the revelation, the police have slapped sections of rape in the case, which is being investigated by the Crime Branch of the Haryana Police.

Police sources said some students were threatened by the accused Associate Professor and his aides, who even tampered with the evidence.

Many of the victims still haven’t spoken out about their trauma inflicted on them in the scandal.

–IANS

ds/rtp