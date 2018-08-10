Farmers given Rs 76 cr in 15 years, says Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Aug 15 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Wednesday said farmers in the state have been provided a total of Rs 76 crore over the last 15 years.

Hoisting the national flag here on the occasion of Independence Day, the Chief Minister said: “For the prosperity of farmers, the government undertook a massive initiative of increasing the farm produce.”

Singh said the government has purchased crops on minimum support price in the last 15 years and after adding the bonus amount, the farmers were given Rs 76 crore.

The government increased the number of irrigation pumps from 72,000 to five lakh, Singh said.

“The farmers used to tell me that they are trapped in a vicious cycle of loans… In such circumstances, we have waived off several loans,” he said.

