Farmers halt work on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Ghaziabad, Feb 4 (IANS) Ghaziabad farmers halted construction work on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) on Monday.

The farmer leaders demanded a loop and a service lane alongside DME to facilitate farmers to access the Expressway from their villages falling in Modi Nagar area.

Farmers leader Sazid Tomar said that in the past local MLA Manju Sivach and MP Satyapal Singh had promised a service lane and a loop at village Kalchhina. But the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had been lax on the issue.

Since Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had promised to open the DME in April, the farmers have refreshed their demand by halting the work.

