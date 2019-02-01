Farmers’ rally causes traffic jams in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Traffic in the eastern parts of Delhi and Noida on Friday witnessed heavy traffic jams as farmers blocked the DND flyway after they were denied entry into the national capital, police said.

The farmers from Uttar Pradesh were on way to Delhi in the afternoon to protest against the government over farm issues, according a police officer.

National Highway 24, Kalindi Kunj, Sarita Vihar, Mathura Road and other major roads here were affected due to the protest, while the DND flyway was blocked for a few hours towards the evening.

According to the police officer, the Uttar Pradesh farmers’ protest rally was led by their leader Manveer Tewatia.

“They had come in tractors. When we told them that they can’t enter Delhi with tractors, they blocked the roads. It led to heavy traffic jam on the DND flyway. The jam lasted for almost two-three hours,” he said.

The Delhi Police advised commuters on Twitter to use alternate routes via Mayur Vihar and Kalindi Kunj for movement between Noida and Delhi to avoid inconvenience.

–IANS

