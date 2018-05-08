‘Farmers, vendors exhibit more entrepreneurship than Indian corporates’

Kolkata, May 11 (IANS) India’s small farmers and street vendors are exhibiting far more entrepreneurship than the country’s corporate sector, Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, said here on Friday.

“Entrepreneurship cannot be taught but skills can be taught… let me tell you a small farmer exhibits far more entrepreneurship than the Indian corporate sector does. Let me remind you that the poor vendors on the streets of India are… exhibiting far more entrepreneurship than the Indian corporate sector does,” he said while addressing the Sixth Convocation of IMI-Kolkata.

He said one cannot encourage entrepreneurship without encouraging failure.

Debroy, a member of NITI Aayog, urged upon the need for facilitating or providing enabling environment by the Indian education system for entrepreneurship.

“When the Prime Minister talks about Start Up India and Stand Up India, it is not about the corporate sector and it is about entrepreneurship,” he added.

