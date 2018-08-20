Farooq Abdullah heckled during Eid prayers

Srinagar, Aug 22 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah was heckled during Eid prayers at a shrine here on Wednesday.

Even before the imam leading the congregational prayers could begin the Eid sermon at the Hazratbal shrine, Abdullah was heckled amid sloganeering.

Dozens of youth also hurled shoes and disrupted the congregation forcing the former leader to leave the prayer ground.

