Farrah Abraham arrested after fighting with hotel employee

Los Angeles, June 16 (IANS) American television personality Farrah Abraham has been arrested after an alleged altercation with a hotel employee.

“On June 13, 2018, at approximately 1:19 a.m., Beverly Hills Police officers responded to the Beverly Hills Hotel for a report of a disturbance inside the hotel restaurant. Officers arrived shortly thereafter and made contact with the person complained of, Farrah Abraham,” a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department told people.com.

“A male adult hotel security officer reported that he asked Abraham to leave the hotel after she refused to disengage from a verbal altercation with hotel guests.

“The security officer reported that Abraham struck him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him in the face as he attempted to prevent her from re-entering the hotel. Officers noted that Abraham exhibited signs of intoxication during the investigation,” the spokesperson added.

According to the spokesperson, the victim “sustained minor injury and was not transported to a hospital.”

Abraham was arrested for misdemeanour, battery and trespassing pursuant to a private person’s arrest. She was booked at the Beverly Hills Jail and is being held on $500 bail.

