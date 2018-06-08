Farrah Abraham arrested for alleged assault

San Francisco, June 14 (IANS) American television personality Farrah Abraham has been arrested for misdemeanour, battery and trespassing.

The former “Teen Mom” star was reportedly detained after she allegedly assaulted a security guard who would not let her re-enter a party at a hotel in California on June 13, following a verbal altercation with guests, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to a publication The Blast, Abraham was placed under citizen’s arrest and when police officers arrived at the hotel, they observed that the 27-year-old “exhibited signs of intoxication”.

She was subsequently booked at a police station in Beverly Hills and is still behind bars. Her bail is set at $500.

–IANS

dc/rb/vm