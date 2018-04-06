Fashion Show postponed as Ranbir diagnosed with Typhoid

Bollywood industry’s heartthrob actor Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were to reunite on the runway for Manish Malhotra’s show, The Walk of Mijwan. According to sources both fell under the weather and therefore the charitable fundraiser event had to be postponed. Presently as per media report Ranbir Kapoor has been diagnosed with typhoid. Meanwhile the actor has been advised complete bed rest and is currently at his Bandra home.

Meanwhile when speaking of Ranbir Kapoor’s health, a source told, “He has been instructed to follow a special diet and stay away from any sort of strenuous exercise and this spells disaster for the star, who has been on advanced muscle building physical training regimen for his role in Brahmastra.”

Presently Doctors have also advised the Kapoor scion to skip Shabana Azmi’s popular fashion show where he was supposed to walk the ramp with former flame Deepika Padukone. Moreover Ranbir has two mega budget projects in hand, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic and Ayan Mukerji’s adventure trilogy, Brahmastra, had to take a break from the shoot.

Further he was forced to take a break after being diagnosed with typhoid. Moreover the first schedule of Brahmastra in Bulgaria, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, has been wrapped.