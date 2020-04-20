Fast-bowler with sense of humour, love that: Gavaskar on Akhtar

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has stated he ‘enjoyed’ former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar’s reply which came after his ‘snowfall in Lahore’ comment.

“Requests keep coming in to join with them (former cricketers) to relive the old times and talk about how time is spent in the current self containment situation. It’s not easy which ones to accept and which to reject,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

“I enjoyed the one I did with Ramiz Raja as we get along very well but what I enjoyed even more was Shoiab Akhtar’s superb comeback about my snowfall in Lahore comment. A fast bowler with a sense of humour. Wow, love that!”

Akhtar had proposed an India-Pakistan bilateral series to raise funds in fight against the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

To Akhtar’s suggestion, Gavaskar had said: “There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan.”

“Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seem unlikely right now,” Gavaskar had told former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raza on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar took note of this comment from Gavaskar and wrote on his Twitter handle: “Well Sunny Bhai, we did have a snowfall in Lahore last year. So nothing is impossible.”

–IANS

aak/