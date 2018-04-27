Fast for Karamsad’s special status ends after BJP assurance

Karamsad (Gujarat), May 2 (IANS) An indefinite fast started by a section of residents to seek special status for their town, associated with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, was withdrawn after state BJP President Jitu Vaghani’s assurance.

The town residents had begun the fast under the aegis of Sardar Hitrakshak Samiti on Sunday to seek a special status for Karamsad on the lines of Porbandar, the birth place of Mahatma Gandhi.

Vaghani along with BJP MP Dilip Patel reached the venue along with district officials and offered samiti head Jagdishbhai a glass of juice to break his fast on Tuesday.

Vaghani’s visit came ahead of the arrival of Patidar stir leader Hardik Patel to extend support to the demand.

Independent India’s first Home Minister Sardar Patel, who was born in nearby Nadiad, spent his childhood and pursued early schooling in Karamsad.

–IANS

