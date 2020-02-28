Fast forward to fall fashion

New Delhi, March 2 (IANSlife) After a successful showcase in Paris Haute Couture Week, designer Rahul Mishra brings his collection “Home”. The designer was the first ever Indian name in fashion to present the prestigious event, wherein he showed his Fall/Winter 2020-21 collection.

The collection enhances accessibility to hand crafted easy-to-wear pieces, and represents fashion that allows employment at the grass root level and connects buyers and patrons to true craftsmanship.

Mishra’s namesake brand follows the philosophy of “slowness in fashion” as an integral part of our Indian identity. The designer believes, “Recurring interpretations enable our community of artisans in India to nurture their craft and ensure sustained employment. Months of development of embroidery techniques, material exploration and building of a colour story, in preparation for our couture show, gave birth to a continued narrative for this collection.”

The line presents refinement, the need for the new and embodies a distinct perspective this season. Pivoted around visuals of a glorious night sky it features colours like midnight blue, charcoal gray, sapphire, azure and mauve come alive through sequins, beads, silken threads on wearable and versatile fabrics like lightweight felt, crepe and organza. There is alsi diversification of couture techniques. Shape-shifting dresses and gowns in hand embroidered flora and fauna, crafted meet the unbridled imagination of couture, into blazers, tops, trousers, knee length skirts that are functional yet instilled with a unique essence of craftsmanship. The transition from custom making couture pieces to developing a sizing friendly curation of separates, that are easy to maintain is the mainstay of this collection.

