Fast track rape cases if serious about justice: Rahul to PM

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fast track rape cases involving rape of minors if he was serious about providing justice.

Gandhi tweeted that in 2016, a total of 19,675 rapes of minors were reported and called it shameful.

“PM should fast track these cases and punish the guilty if he is serious about providing ‘justice for our daughters’,” he said.

Modi last week referred to the rape and killing of a minor in Jammu and Kashmir and the rape of a teenager in Uttar Pradesh, saying justice will be done to the victims and no culprit will be allowed to escape.

