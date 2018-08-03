Fatboy Slim not ready to retire

Los Angeles, Aug 10 (IANS) DJ Fatboy Slim, whose given name is Norman Cook, says that retirement is not part of his plans right now.

“It took him (his son) 16 years to see dad’s job is actually pretty cool. That’s just kids. I have been DJing in Ibiza since 1987. I can imagine it will happen at some point but I am nowhere near that point yet. I am not giving up anytime soon,” the 55-year-old DJ told Evening Standard.

However, Norman’s other child (eight-year-old daughter Nelly) with former wife Zoe Ball, is a huge fan of her father’s work and always has been, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “My daughter… when she comes to watch me at Cafe Mambo in Ibiza – as you do not have to be over 18 and she is only 8 – that makes her year. She loves seeing daddy at work. No, she’s not embarrassed about me at all. I find other ways to embarrass her, do not worry.”

While Norman is a hugely successful DJ, he said that his musical tastes are quite different to what he plays in his sets.

–IANS

dc/nn/vm