Father-son duo arrested for duping over 150

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) A father-son duo have been arrested for cheating more than 150 people by making them invest in different schemes, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Vijay Kumar said that the accused — Balkrishan Kushwaha, 58, his son, Rajender Singh, 32, along with their accomplices — started a company named “Ex-Serviceman Success Vision”.

Kushwaha and his partner, Ompal Singh, used to introduce themselves as retired army officers and the directors of the firm and so far, has cheated around 150 to 200 people of Naraina village in west Delhi by inducing them to invest in the firm’s different investment schemes, promising a “lucrative bonus and high return”.

Kushwaha and his son were arrested from Sector-61, Noida while two of their partners are absconding.

“With their arrest, four cases of cheating have been worked out,” the police officer said.

