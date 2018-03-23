Father who killed daughter was drunkard: Kerala Police

Malappuram (Kerala), March 23 (IANS) A man who stabbed to death his daughter near here a day before she was to marry her boyfriend was a drunkard, police said on Friday.

Rajan, a casual labourer, is now in police custody.

Police officer N.B. Shaiju, who is investigating the case, said 22-year-old Athira was a dialysis technician at the state-run Manjeri Medical College Hospital. She was in love with Brajesh, a soldier now posted in Lucknow.

“Rajan was opposed to their relationship. The marriage was fixed for today at a temple. Yesterday at 4.30 p.m., Rajan came home drunk. As Athira tried to run away, he chased her and stabbed her to death,” the officer said.

While Brajesh was a Dalit, the victim was an Ezhava Hindu (OBC).

Police are also probing speculation that Rajan was unhappy with the wedding as Brajesh came from a lower caste community.

“We will certainly look into every aspect,” the officer added.

