Fatherhood has made Allari Naresh more responsible

Chennai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actor Allari Naresh, who is awaiting the release of Telugu horror-comedy “Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam” later this week, believes fatherhood changes a person completely and makes one more responsible.

Married to city-based Virupa Kantamneni, Naresh and his wife were blessed with a daughter in September earlier this year.

“More than marriage, it’s when you become a father that you become more responsible. Although I’m enjoying fatherhood, it has made me very responsible,” Naresh, who hopes to end the year on a high with his forthcoming release, told IANS.

Directed by G. Nageswara Reddy, “Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam” is slated for release on Friday, and it marks Naresh’s third-time collaboration with the director.

Talking about the film, Naresh said: “Our last two films were highly successful and we’ve been planning to reunite since 2014, and it finally happened now. It took me just one minute to give my consent for this project.”

In the film, he is part of a marriage troupe who is forced to turn into a ‘tantrik’.

“It’s not a spoof unlike a few of my last few films. It’s a genuinely fun horror film with plenty of laugh-aloud moments. I’m hoping audiences will enjoy it as much as I did,” he said.

Produced by BVSN Prasad, the film also stars Kruthika Jayakumar and Rajendra Prasad.

–IANS

