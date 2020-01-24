Father’s contribution to country recognised: Parrikar’s son

Panaji, Jan 25 (IANS) Awarding the prestigious Padma Bhushan award posthumously to former Defence Minister and ex-Goa Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar will inspire people to work constructively and conscientiously for the country, Parrikar’s elder son Utpal Parrikar said on Saturday.

“We are extremely happy and thankful to the Central government for recognising his contribution to the country,” Utpal Parrikar told IANS on Saturday.

Parrikar, who died in March last year after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer, served as Chief Minister of Goa on four occasions and also served as the Union Defence Minister from 2014-2017.

“The posthumous award to him will inspire people to work constructively and conscientiously for the country,” Utpal Parrikar said.

–IANS

maya/arm