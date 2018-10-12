Faulty system blamed for train accident

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) A faulty mechanical installation meant to guide trains from one track to another led the New Farakka Express to derail in Uttar Pradesh killing seven people, a railway investigation made public on Tuesday said.

Commissioner of Rail Safety S.K. Pathak in its preliminary enquiry pointed out that nine coaches and the engine went off the tracks because the train “was given a green signal despite the point failure”.

According to Railway Ministry officials, a point is located at the intersection of two tracks. Only when it creates a path for the train, a signal is given to it to go ahead.

The inquiry report suggested that in this case, despite the point failure, the train was given a green signal.

Seven people died and over 30 were injured in the accident on October 10 when nine coaches and the engine derailed near Rae Bareli.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had ordered a probe.

The inquiry report recommended that the “railways should decide a reasonable time as well as reasonable number of attempts after which a point, not responding to the command given from contrail panel, is to be declared as failed”.

The report not only made the Engineering department take responsibility but also indicated that the Signalling and Telecom departments were also to blame.

It has listed measures to be taken to avoid tampering of signalling circuit.

It wants drivers be be trained to use the independent loco brake only in an emergency.

According to officials, the final report of the inquiry is expected in one or two months.

