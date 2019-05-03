Favreau to produce docu-series ‘Prehistoric Planet’

Los Angeles, May 8 (IANS) “The Jungle Book” director Jon Favreau will produce a dinosaur documentary series for Apple.

Favreau has teamed up with BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit on “Prehistoric Planet”, which will use CGI to tell the story of the last days of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago, reports deadline.com.

The Natural History Unit is the division behind “Planet Earth” and “Blue Planet”.

The upcoming series will be executive produced by Favreau and “Planet Earth II” executive producer Mike Gunton with series producer Tim Walker and Andrew R. Jones.

It comes as Favreau is writing and executive producing “The Mandalorian”, the first live-action “Star Wars” television series for Disney+.

It is the latest big-budget natural history deal for BBC Studios. The series has been ordered by Jay Hunt, Apple’s Creative Director, Europe, Worldwide Video.

