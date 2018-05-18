FB user issues death threat to Collector in MP

Baitul, May 23 (IANS) A Madhya Pradesh Collector has been threatened with death by a tribal youth, seeking probe into the caste certificate of Baitul MP Jyoti Dhurve of the BJP.

Nimish Sariyam issued the death threat to Baitul Collector Shashank Mishra on his Facebook wall on Tuesday and also warned of committing suicide after killing him.

He said that if the Collector failed to send “fraud and criminal MP” to jail within a month, he would kill the official and commit suicide.

Dhurve has been accused of not belonging to the tribal community though she had contested and won the seat reserved for tribals. Questions have been raised over her caste certificate.

Superintendent of Police D.R. Teniwar said no complaint had been filed and hence no FIR was lodged.

–IANS

