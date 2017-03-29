FC Barcelona’s Pique lets rip at Madrid after Spain win

Madrid, March 29 (IANS) FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique again made comments criticising Real Madrid and the capital football club’s apparently close ties with key institutions following Spain’s 2-0 win away to France.

Speaking on Spanish radio, the Catalan defender, who is well known for speaking his mind, first of all spoke about his irritation at what he sees as bias in the Spanish press, reports Xinhua news agency.

“You question the fightback against Paris Saint-Germain (Barcelona overturned a 0-4 first leg defeat with a 6-1 victory in the second leg), and you question its value, but nobody mentions that Sergio Ramos’ goal for Real Madrid in the Champions League final was offside,” said Pique.

The defender then discussed the cases brought against Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Neymar, which saw the Argentine given a 21-month prison sentence and questioned the treatment they had been given while tax cases against Real Madrid players have been handled in a more discreet manner.

“I don’t have anything against Real Madrid players, but there are other things about the club that I don’t like. I don’t like to see the Directors’ Box at Real Madrid and see the personalities who pull the strings in this country sitting there,” commented Pique.

Many Spanish politicians and important names from big business can indeed be seen sitting next to Real Madrid President Florentino Perez on a regular basis. But Pique made special reference to a recent photo showing State Prosecutor Marta Silva Lapuerta, (the person who insisted the prosecution of Messi continued) sitting behind Perez in a recent game in the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

“I don’t like the Directors’ Box and what happens there… Charges against Messi, Neymar….nothing against Cristiano. That is how it’s always been,” said Pique.

