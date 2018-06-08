FC Goa extend contract with midfielder Boumous

Panjim, June 9 (IANS) Moroccan attacking midfielder Hugo Adnan Boumous has extended his stay with the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa, it was announced on Saturday.

The 22-year-old joined Goa midway through the fourth season after replacing striker Adrian Colunga and quickly cemented his spot in the first team after impressive displays for the club.

“I’m very happy to be extending my contract with the club. We are building a strong team and I am excited to be part of the future of FC Goa,” the Moroccan said after extending the deal.

Hugo made a huge impact last season and carried the club into the semi-finals of ISL, scoring twice and assisting two more goals in his brief stint with the club.

