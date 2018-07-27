FC Goa launch women’s soccer team

Panjim, July 28 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa on Saturday announced the launch of its womens team.

With this, the Gaurs have become only the second ISL club, after FC Pune City, to field a women’s team.

The club will take part in the second edition of the Goa Women’s Football League and were part of the draft that took place at the Goa Football Association (GFA) office in Panjim on July 25.

“I am extremely happy that the club is focused towards developing football for men and women in Goa”, said Technical Director, Derrick Pereira.

“The women’s team will be built in the same image and with the same principles as the men’s team. The club will work extremely hard towards developing and producing talented women footballers and hope to emulate the successful women that represented the national team from Goa in the 1970’s,” he added.

The tournament is slated to begin on August 14 with eight teams expected to participate. Grassroots coach, Naresh Virnodkar has been handed the role as coach of the team as training for the league has begun at the Chowgule Sports Centre in Margao.

Squad:

Goalkeepers- Josline Dsouza, Crisma Javaji

Defenders- Rhea Pires, Sneha Fernandes, Cifa Lima, Laveena Pires, Samartha Shirodkar, Seema Fernandes, Dezmina D’Costa

Midfielders- Velanie Ferandes, Jeroine Colaco, Chetna Tirodker, Joyvi Fernandes, Jolinda Ferrao, Jesma Baptista, Alisha Tavares, Chelsea Fernandes, Alicia Fernandes

Forwards- Namita Govekar, Ashriya Rodrigues

–IANS

kk/