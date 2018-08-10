FC Goa sign Spanish left winger Palanca

Panjim, Aug 14 (IANS) FC Goa have strengthened their attack ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) football season with the signing of Spanish left winger Miguel Palanca on Tuesday.

Palanca adds plenty of experience to FC Goa, having made over 250 appearances in La Liga (Spain), A-League (Australia), Ekstraklasa (Poland) and Cypriot First Division, a statement from the western outfit said.

Palanca was a product of RCD Espanyol’s youth ranks, playing for the first team & B-side in the 2006-07 season. He made his La Liga debut in 2007 against Sevilla FC.

He then spent one season at Real Madrid where he made his debut for Real Madrid in the El Classico against FC Barcelona, before moving on to CD Castellon for the 2009-10 season in the second division.

Palanca then played for Elche CF, CD Numancia, Adelaide United FC in the A-league, Gimnàstic de Tarragona in Spain and spells in Poland and Cyprus, before being roped in by Goa.

Goa head coach Sergio Lobera was equally delighted with his new foreign acquisition, who “can play in many positions, and not only has great dribbling skills but also knows how to finish”.

“He can play in any position at the front, and I think that he will greatly augment the team’s efforts, since only five foreigners are allowed on the pitch, it’s good to have a player with these characteristics,” the Spanish tactician said.

Palanca said: “I am extremely delighted to be signing for FC Goa. The club’s past record in the league and the players who are already there along with the overall project are what attracted me the most.”

