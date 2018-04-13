Fearless Girl defying Wall Steet’s Charging Bull to move

New York, April 20 (IANS) A statue of a defiant ponytailed girl staring down Wall Street’s “Charging Bull” will move to a new, permanent location across the street from the New York Stock Exchange, a media report said.

The “Fearless Girl” statue, which was funded by a private company, was installed by surprise and without a permit on March 7, 2017, on the eve of International Women’s Day.

A few days after the statue popped up, New York City authorities said that its location would be temporary, until a permanent home could be found, Efe news reported.

“We are proud to be home to the Fearless Girl. She is a potent symbol of the need for change at the highest levels of corporate America – and she will become a durable part of our city’s civic life,” New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement on Thursday.

De Blasio said that the statue, located on crowded Broadway avenue, was being moved because of pedestrian safety concerns, as it has become a major attraction for visitors.

“This move to a new location will ensure that her message and impact will continue to be heard, as well as improve access for visitors,” de Blasio said.

The president of the New York Stock Exchange, Thomas Farley, said that he “eagerly” awaited the arrival of Fearless Girl to her new home.

In a statement released by City Hall, the statue’s creator, sculptor Kirsten Visbal, said that she was “thrilled ‘Fearless Girl’ will remain in New York”.

The statue will be moved by the end of 2018.

–IANS

in/