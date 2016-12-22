Federal Alliance in Nepal announces new stir

Kathmandu, Dec 22 (IANS) Demanding that Parliament immediately endorse the Constitution amendment bill, Nepal’s Federal Alliance (FA) on Thursday said it is considering resumption of its protest on the basis of public opinion.

A meeting of the Federal Alliance was held here on Thursday in which the alliance leaders decided to hold a nationwide mass interaction programme, a statement said.

The alliance of over two dozen Nepali political parties, representing Madhesi and Janajati Adivasis (indigenous people), also slammed the main opposition Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxists-Leninists) [CPN-UML] for obstructing the discussion on the amendment bill in Parliament.

The alliance termed the UML’s position and some of the statements made by its leaders as “racist” and “provocative” that are ultimately breaking the ethnic fabric of the country.

In the statement, FA Coordinator Upendra Yadav claimed that the UML appears hell-bent on “jeopardising the communal harmony, weakening the national unity and pushing the country towards an indefinite civil war” through its regressive activities.

The Constitution amendment bill, which was registered in parliament on November 29, is awaiting tabling in the house for discussion before it is put to vote.

The alliance has called for adopting the 10-province federal model instead of the present seven-province model.

