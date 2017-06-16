Federal employment minister launches Canada Summer Jobs 2017

Patty Hajdu, federal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, launched the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) 2017 program on Friday at an event co-hosted by Canada Learning Code, a digital skills not-for-profit national initiative supported by Ladies Learning Code, a CSJ employer.

The Government of Canada has nearly doubled the number of jobs for youth offered through Canada Summer Jobs. This summer, tens of thousands of students from across Canada will have access to meaningful paid work experience. The experience gained from summer jobs will help students build their resumés, contribute to their communities, and earn money to help pay for next year’s tuition.

Every year, the Government identifies national priorities that guide the selection of employers who will receive CSJ funding. This year’s five national priorities are:

• creating opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics industries;

• small businesses, in recognition of their contribution to the creation of new jobs;

• employers getting involved in welcoming and settlement of immigrants (including Syrian refugees);

• employers that hire Indigenous people; and

• employers involved in celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Students from coast to coast to coast can visit the Canada Summer Jobs website to connect with employers who are hiring in their communities. – CINEWS