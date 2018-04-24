Federal Front will trigger tremors in national politics: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, April 27 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the proposed non-Congress, non-BJP Federal Front will trigger tremors in national politics.

Challenging both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President vowed to bring a qualitative change in the national politics.

Addressing over 13,000 delegates gathered at the TRS plenary here, he said the idea of the Front had already created ripples in the national capital.

Holding the two national parties responsible for all the ills plaguing the nation even after 70 years of independence, he said the Federal Front would put the country on the path of speedy progress and prosperity through real cooperative federalism.

Stating that the efforts to form the Front were gathering pace, he said Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav would visit Hyderabad soon.

Rao announced he would meet DMK leader M.K. Stalin next month.

The plenary unanimously adopted a resolution authorising the Chief Minister to take all necessary steps to form the Front.

He has already met his West Bengal counterpart and Trinamool Congress supemo Mamata Banerjee, Janata Dal-Secular President H.D. Deve Gowda and some other leaders since mooting the idea of the Front last month.

Rao alleged that both BJP and Congress were afraid of him because he was known for his determination. The TRS chief said he would work hard for the country’s good just the way he strived to achieve Telangana state.

“The BJP leaders are saying that the Front doesn’t even have a tent. If that is so, why are you afraid?” he asked.

Rao said the Front would prepare a plan to irrigate every acre of land in the country as it had sufficient water.

“We will irrigate all 40 crore acres of land in the country in six to seven years.”

Stressing the need for decentralisation, he called for transferring subjects like agriculture, education, rural and urban development, drinking water and health to the state.

“Why should the Centre keep subjects like laying roads in villages and paying wages under MNREGA?” he asked.

The Centre, he said, should instead focus on key issues like diplomacy and to save the lives of Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir.

“China and other neighbouring countries are progressing very fast but we are not competing with them because of the weak leadership. We have all the resources, human power that is willing to work. What we are lacking is the strong and determined leadership,” he added.

–IANS

