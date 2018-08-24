Federer moves into US Open 2nd round

New York, Aug 29 (IANS) Second seed Roger Federer started his US Open appearance with an overwhelming 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 win against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka to enter the second round.

Federer, 37, winner of five consecutive US Open, will have as next opponent Frenchman Benoit Paire, who defeated Austrian Dennis Novak 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-5 and 7-6 (5), reports Efe news agency.

The duel between Federer and Paire will be their seventh as professionals, with a 6-0 advantage for the former world number one.

